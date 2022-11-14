“You don’t have to ask me more things like that, am I clear? I explained my reasons and I remain consistent with them “. Max Verstappen This is how the Red Bull wall responded, incredulous for the Dutchman’s failure to return the sixth position in favor of Sergio Perez, who is fighting with Charles Leclerc for the conquest of the second place in the Drivers’ standings (the two are now paired) . “Show who he really is”Perez’s very bitter comment via radio about Verstappen’s behavior, words to which he added on live TV “I do not understand, if he is a two-time world champion it is thanks to me“.

At the base of this immeasurable selfishness on the part of Max Verstappen there seems to be a rudeness from Perez dating back to the weekend in Monaco, probably a voluntary accident at the Portier to freeze the Qualifying and thus incite the Dutchman, not very comfortable at the wheel of the RB18 in Monaco. for the whole weekend. The Mexican sports dailies, however, have devoted their front pages to the words of Perez. ‘Divorce‘or ‘Divorce’ is the title of Estowhich puts Perez and Verstappen on the front page to underline that what could have seemed a similar idyll between the two may have definitively concluded yesterday at Interlagos. ‘Estalla Checo’or ‘Explode Checo’ is instead the opening of Cancha to underline the stinging words spoken by the Red Bull driver to the address of his box mate.