Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Wednesday that “important agreements” had been reached on immigration and other issues after holding high-level talks with US officials.

Lopez Obrador praised the results of his talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City, with the aim of “directly addressing issues of economic cooperation, security and migration.”

“Important agreements have been reached for the benefit of our two peoples,” Lopez Obrador wrote on the X platform, without providing additional details.