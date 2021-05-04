The Mexican authorities have issued an official apology to the Mayan indigenous people for the harm and discrimination against their representatives since the beginning of the Spanish colonization of America. The corresponding statement was made by the head of state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Text published on website his administration.

According to the statement, the Mexican authorities “in accordance with the ethical imperative of the government, but also of their own conviction” apologize to the Maya people for the “terrible abuses committed by private individuals and national and foreign authorities” during the years of the Spanish conquest of America, over 300 years of colonialism. dominion and two centuries of independent history of Mexico.

The Maya civilization reached its heyday in 300-900 AD, and by the time of the discovery of America it had fallen into decay. The descendants of the ancient Maya are not only the modern Maya peoples who have preserved the language of their ancestors, but also part of the Hispanic population of the southern states of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras. Currently, in Mexico and the countries of Central America, according to various estimates, about 5 million Mayans live.

Earlier, scientists from the Spanish National Research Council concluded that 1590 years ago, the ancient Mayan civilization was partially affected by the catastrophic eruption of the Ilopango volcano, which killed all life within a radius of 40 kilometers. The plume rose to a height of 45 kilometers, and the ash fell over an area of ​​more than seven thousand kilometers, reaching Greenland. A half-centimeter layer of ash covered an area of ​​more than two million square kilometers.