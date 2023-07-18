The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will visit his counterpart Gustavo Petro in Colombia on September 8 and 9 to discuss issues such as migration and the fight against drugs. This was announced by the Colombian Government this Monday after the meeting between Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán and Alicia Bárcena, the new Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico after the departure, just a month ago, of Marcelo Ebrard. The meeting took place within the framework of the Summit of European, Latin American and Caribbean Heads of State and Government that is being held these days in Brussels, and in which the European Union has promised an investment of 45,000 million euros in plans financing for Latin America.

Colombian diplomacy has reported that among the issues of mutual interest that Leyva and Bárcena addressed were the summits on migration and drugs in which both countries work together. The president of Colombia, the country with the world’s largest production of coca leaf and cocaine, has insistently sought to reshape the approach to the global fight against drugs in the year he has been in power. “It is time to evaluate and it is time to propose new strategies, perhaps more effective, so Mexico and Colombia, which have been profound victims of this type of policy, have every right to meet,” Petro reiterated this Monday as a prelude to the official opening of the summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union.

The two presidents had already promised to call on the rest of Latin America to change their approach to the fight against drugs, one of Petro’s obsessions, after his visit to the Mexican capital last November. The president of Colombia proposes to stop criminalizing the weakest links in the chain, the coca growers, and focus efforts on hitting criminal organizations that profit from drug trafficking.

López Obrador, for his part, has also given a social turn to the fight against drug trafficking, with social programs aimed at young people and less direct confrontation, a kind of minimal intervention by the police and the military. Petro even took advantage of his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly to launch a strong plea in that direction. “I demand from here, from my wounded Latin America, to end the irrational war against drugs,” he said in September in New York.

This call has already obtained the support of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, to which both former Colombian presidents César Gaviria (1990-1994) and Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) and Mexican Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000) belong. , and also from the Puebla Group, which brings together progressive leaders from Latin America.

It was also during that state visit that the Mexican government agreed to join the dialogue table with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla in Colombia, as a guarantor country. Mexico even hosted the second cycle of talks in a process that has rotated through various venues. “If I had to summarize in one word what the relationship is like between our peoples and with the Government of the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, I would say: brotherhood,” said López Obrador solemnly then, who has not been given to traveling abroad for his mandate.

