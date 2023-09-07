The presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and from Chile, Gabriel Boricwill have bilateral meetings during the visit that the Mexican president will make to Colombia next Friday, September 8.

TelesurTV.net He reported that López reported that he will begin his trip to Colombia next Friday after his daily press conference accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena; the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda.

“We are going on an Air Force plane, it is a small entourage, we are going to have a meeting on Friday afternoon with President Petro, the next day We participated in an act receiving conclusions from a plan to face the problems related to drug trafficking, that is the issue with Colombia,” López explained.

The Mexican president revealed that he will avoid flying over Peru’s airspace so as not to suffer what he called “nonsense.” “Since we do not want to be fooled because, as it is public and notorious, we do not have good relations with the Government of Peru, we are not going to request to go through the airspace, we are going to take a detour to get (from Colombia) to Santiago from Chile,” said Amlo.

How will the visit to Chile be?

Regarding his visit to Chile, López declared that he plans “a meeting with President Boric, a meeting, later there will be a meeting with all those who were in Mexico when the exile (occurred) (during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet ),” he anticipated.

“All the Chilean brothers (will be), it will be very emotional because we are going to to be in the Embassy of Mexico in Chile and when (it was) the coup many Chileans were protected in the embassy,” López shared.

September 11, 1973 A violent military coup, led by General Augusto Pinochet and supported by the US, overthrew President Salvador Allende. Chile is in crisis.

The loss of the life of President Allende, who I greatly admire because he always sought transformation through peaceful means and was the victim of scoundrels.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the coup against Chilean President Salvador Allende in Chile. On this subject, López stated: “It is the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état and the circumstances that led to the loss of the life of President Allende, who I greatly admire because he always sought peaceful transformation and was the victim of scoundrels.”

López’s trip to South America represents, according to the media in question, only his sixth tour abroad after almost five years in office, during which he has visited the United States four times, and Central America and Cuba once.

Spain will declassify files of the 1973 coup

The Government of Spain decided to declassify a series of documents related to the coup d’état in Chile in 1973 in an attempt to “recover the democratic memory”, half a century after one of the most serious events in the history of the Latin American country.

The permanent observer of Spain to the Organization of American States (OAS), Carmen Montón, delivered last Tuesday in Washington to his Chilean counterpart a series of declassified documents related to the military coup that ended the government of Salvador Allende.

“The Government of Spain has wanted to make a special gesture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup in Chile, and declassify relative documentation as a contribution to recovering democratic memory,” Montón said in a message published in X, before Twitter.

The observer added that from now on it will be possible to analyze and study “many” documents on the coup and Chile’s relations with the OAS corresponding to 1972, 1973 and 1974.

