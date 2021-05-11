The candidate for the deputation of Tecámac by a well-known Mexican political party decided to use the actor’s image Henry cavill to promote your campaign with the message ‘Friends, you will not believe who joined my campaign in #Tecamac‘. However, it should be remembered that this type of image use is illegal and breaks with the laws in force both in USA Y Mexico (especially after signing the T-MEC).

Latin America it is in electoral season and this is only a small sample of what political parties are doing to attract attention. The deputy for Tecámac has not mentioned whether or not he paid for the image uses of Henry cavill And, for his part, neither the actor nor his representatives have mentioned anything about it. But, we do not doubt that this was without your consent.

Henry Cavill, the actor from Superman

The candidate Montserrat Ruiz Paez public that image through Facebook. This was not very well taken by fans of the actor for his performance in Superman who made fun of the candidate for this type of dishonest political campaign. Even though the image of Henry cavill As an object for memes he has not stopped since he rose to fame, it is undeniable how questionable it is to be used as part of a political campaign without his consent.

Henry cavill, the actor of Superman it has encountered various antagonistic personalities throughout its history. But, we never expected one of them to be Mexican politics.

If you want to know more about video games, cinema, anime and more about geek culture, we recommend reading:



