It was in the municipality of Xochimilco south of the Mexico City that cops saved the life of an otaku thief who was stealing anime figures. He had threatened a woman who had a newsstand. He seized several collectible figures with an approximate value of about $ 80 USD. However, he did not count on the force of the rough neighborhood that stopped him, beat him and stopped the assault.

When the police arrived, he had already been immobilized and the beating endangered his life. They decided to defend it, warding off the crowd of people who had arrested the assailant. After finding his weapon and the six stolen figures, they took him to the Public ministry where your legal situation will be defined. The latter was corroborated by the Department of Public Security in your report.

