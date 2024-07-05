About 20 days after the The murder of Veronica de la Rosa, mother of influencer Derek TrejoFinally, Mexican authorities reported that agents of the Investigative Police captured the man who would be related to the woman’s death.

The subject was arrested in Iztapalapa on July 2, thanks to the intelligence, office and field work carried out by the investigating agents that led to obtaining information that allowed his capture.

His arrest in flagrante delicto for the possible commission of another illicit act

At the time of his arrest, the man was allegedly committing another crime, according to information provided by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

“The work (…) resulted in obtaining information about a man with the characteristics of the possible aggressorwhich allowed to track him, know his location and arrest him in flagrante delicto, for the possible commission of another illicit act“, they said in a press release.

This guy It would be Saul ‘N’whose identity was not disclosed. It is known that his rights were read to him and he was placed at the disposal of the ministerial authority.

Following up on the investigation into a femicide that occurred on June 17 in a building located in the Azcapotzalco municipality, agents of the @PDI_FGJCDMX They located and arrested Saúl “N” in the Iztapalapa municipality, who is possibly related to the deprivation of… pic.twitter.com/MaHwa3zVyR — Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) July 2, 2024

Femicide of Veronica de la Rosa

Share Veronica de la Rosa and her son Derek Trejo Photo:Social networks.

Initially, Verónica de la Rosa was reported missing by her family. Influencer Derek Trejo used his social media to ask for information that would allow them to know where his mother was. The last report they had about her was through a bank transaction she made at 10:30 in the morning on Monday, June 17.

The news of his disappearance spread quickly and On June 18, it was learned that she had been found dead in a hotel in Azcapotzalco.

Apparently, The woman allegedly entered a room in the establishment alone. the same one that a man entered shortly after.

“Since the death of the victim, the Public Ministry agent, experts and detectives of the PDI, assigned to the Office of the Prosecutor for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes, have carried out the corresponding investigations to avoid impunity in the event,” stated the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

