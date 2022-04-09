With only 7 months to go before the 2022 Qatar World Cup begins, there are some Mexican soccer players who are nothing away from making history by joining the list of players with 5 World Cups in their career.
This time in 90min, we present you who are the national elements that can boast of having played 5 World Cups and those who would be about to achieve this mark.
the goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal He was the first Mexican player to play 5 World Cups with the Tricolor.
‘La Tota’ defended the three sticks of the national team from 1950 to 1966, participating in the world cups of Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966.
The second Mexican who achieved the historical mark of 5 World Cups was Rafael Marquez. The former soccer player who was captain and undisputed leader made his debut at the 2002 Korea Japan World Cup, where he played in all the matches.
The second for the ‘Kaiser’ was in Germany, already consolidated and being the best of the Tri. The remaining three were in South Africa, Brazil and Russia. Without a doubt, one of the best players in Mexico.
midfielder Andrew Saved He is nowhere near equaling the mark of Carbajal and Márquez, since he has played 4 World Cups.
Unless something extraordinary happens, the ‘Little Prince’ will be in Qatar being one of the headlines and the captain of the Aztec team.
In Germany 2006 it was his first participation in the fair, followed by South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.
the goalkeeper William Ochoa It is another of the essentials for the next World Cup. The goal will be the undisputed headline for the next fair where it is expected to look like every four years to leave his door at zero.
His first World Cup was in 2006, where he was a substitute, as in South Africa 2010. The starting line-up came in Brazil 2014, where he was one of the best and in Russia he repeated within the eleven.
