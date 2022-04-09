[INGLATERRA??????? 1966]

Antonio “La Tota” Carbajal said goodbye to the world cups being the first 5 Cups in history playing the world cups of:

‘La Tota’ defended the three sticks of the national team from 1950 to 1966, participating in the world cups of Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966.

The second for the ‘Kaiser’ was in Germany, already consolidated and being the best of the Tri. The remaining three were in South Africa, Brazil and Russia. Without a doubt, one of the best players in Mexico.

Unless something extraordinary happens, the ‘Little Prince’ will be in Qatar being one of the headlines and the captain of the Aztec team.

In Germany 2006 it was his first participation in the fair, followed by South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

His first World Cup was in 2006, where he was a substitute, as in South Africa 2010. The starting line-up came in Brazil 2014, where he was one of the best and in Russia he repeated within the eleven.