He Mexican peso The exchange rate ended Friday with a slight appreciation against the US dollar, standing at 18.46 pesos per unit.

Despite this slight gain, the Mexican currency continues to show some volatility in the midst of a global environment marked by the uncertainty.

The Mexican peso appreciated after the national currency reduced its initial gains yesterday following the publication of inflation data in the United States.

However, investors seem to have digested this information and have returned to a slightly more optimistic stance.

Despite today’s slight gain, The Mexican peso has experienced considerable volatility in recent weeks.

The presidential elections in the United States, the possibility of judicial reform in Mexico and geopolitical tensions have generated uncertainty in the markets and put downward pressure on the Mexican currency.

Dollar price at the bank at the close of Friday

There are no banking operations this Saturday, but we show you the value of the dollar at the close of Friday

Affirm: Buy 17.40 / Sell 18.90

Azteca Bank: Buy 17.60 / Sell 18.85

Bank of America: Buy 17.3913 / Sell 19.417

Banorte: Buy 16.80 / Sell 18.75

BBVA Bancomer: Buy 17.38 / Sell 18.9

CIBanco: 18.05

Citibanamex: Buy 17.87 / Sell 18.93

Multiva Financial Group: 18.51

Inbursa: Buy 17.80 / Sell 18.80

Monex: Buy 17.50 / Sell 19.34

Go for more: Buy 17.9383 / Sell 19.3383

Future prospects

The outlook for the Mexican peso in the short term is uncertain. While some analysts expect the Mexican currency to recover gradually, others warn that volatility could persist for several months.

The Mexican peso closed the week with a slight gain, but uncertainty continues to be the main driver of exchange rate movements.