Mexico City.- On Sunday night the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE)he pointed out Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) of alleged information leaked to the magazine Proceso, about the alleged absence of the director, Ana Gabriela Guevarato the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to “debts to the Organizing Committee.

“The CONADE requests that this body clarify the testimonies that it made public last Friday,” reads the document issued by the sports organization.

Similarly, the civil association that Mary Jose Alcala She is the first woman Chairwoman, Since November 2021, he has flatly denied the allegations made by the CONADE

COM defends itself against CONADE’s accusations

Twitter Mexican Olympic Committee

The discussion between sports institutions is due to the fact that the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE)denied having made reservations at extremely luxurious hotels that the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) suggested to him on his way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

CONADE He claimed to have notified the COMlast January, which unilaterally reserved lodging for the representatives of the Commission, which did not require lodging for its owner, nor for its servers accompanying the Mexican delegation.

For the reasons stated above, the Mexican Olympic Committee He states that “the decision on accommodation was not a unilateral decision by the COM.”

Subsequently, the body led by Ana Guevara He mentioned the meeting on March 27, in which he would have reported the non-acceptance of the lodging service in hotels whose rates range from 40 to 50 thousand pesos per night.

CONADE statement

This is what he answered COM: «In the work minutes of March 27 of this year (2024) signed by the COM and the CONADEthey are asking for the first time for the cancellation of lodging reservations, which was out of time.

«In addition to the above, advance reservations and subsequent cancellation thereof do constitute a commitment acquired from the time of reservation. The maximum date for cancellation was September 15, 2023 without penalty and in January of this year with a minimum penalty for cancellation, made of which the CONADE yes, I had knowledge.

«It is false that the COM have requested to receive payment as mentioned in the communication from the CONADEsince the costs and account number were sent Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games As stated in the letters sent by the COM and received by CONADE,” concludes its bulletin.

