Last week Sergio Pérez won another race. Congratulations! This allowed the Mexican to celebrate extensively with his team. Because the battle between Verstappen and Pérez is the only exciting thing in Formula 1, we are taking this completely out of context. Well, some tension has to be created.

For the Mexican public and the Mexican press, however, it is a completely different story. They see for the first time that their hero is going to compete for the prizes. They really believe in it. But they are already seeing that Verstappen is being favored.

That’s because of Christian Horner’s on-board radio. In it, Horner said so Checo got lucky with the safety car. Verstappen entered the pits under a virtual safety car (it looked like De Vries could pull away) and Pérez (and Leclerc as well) under an actual safety car situation (when it was clear that De Vries had eliminated himself). They came onto the track ahead of Verstappen. So yes, Horner has a point in that regard.

Mexican newspaper hates Verstappen

And Horner’s nuance (however justified) confirms what the Mexicans have known for some time: Verstappen is favored by Red Bull. That a Mexican newspaper hates Max Verstappen is evident from the headline of El Universal: ‘Red Bull disapproves of Pérez’s victory in Azerbaijan’. Yes, they like a creamy cup there too.

At the General Journal they have studied it for a while and guess what: the Mexican newspaper really hates Verstappen. This is mainly due to the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, where Verstappen refused to let Pérez pass for a few points so that he could finish second in the world championship. That still bothers the Mexicans very much. Understandably, Verstappen’s action was one that only knew losers.

No respect

It seems that the Mexicans have lost all respect for Verstappen since that moment. Because after Horner’s statements, they already see it coming that Verstappen will be favored in order to become champion. If you think: is the whole of Mexico ascribed that opinion? Yes, according to one avid motorsport fan, all of Mexico thinks about it and then it is true.

A funny fact. In the Netherlands we have been given the opinion that Verstappen did not let Perez pass because of Monaco 2022. But it seems that Perez would only have admitted this to a Dutch newspaper. As if the Dutch press has a preference!

