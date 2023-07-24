The Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexicothrough the First Naval Zone based in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, reported on the events that occurred during land and air surveillance tours in the region. During these operations, Marine Infantry personnel faced various attacks in the vicinity of the Emiliano Zapata common, in the municipality of Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, to which they responded by repelling the hostilities.

In the first event, naval personnel were attacked with firearms, which led to a confrontation in which managed to secure long weapons, a pick-up type vehicle with United States license plates and various tactical equipment. Tragically, as a result of this confrontation, people carrying weapons and tactical equipment lost their lives.

A second event took place during the establishment of the security perimeter in the vicinity of the Ampliación Los Vergeles ejido, where once again the naval personnel were attacked. On this occasion, it was possible to secure another pick-up vehicle with Nuevo León State license plates, long weapons, chargers, ammunition and various tactical equipment. Two of the attackers lost their lives in this confrontation.

In a third event, an abandoned pick-up type vehicle was located in the El Soldadito common, which showed signs of having been hit by bullets and inside it was found a long weapon and a stocked magazine.

Finally, during a land patrol on foot by naval personnel in the vicinity of the Amplification Vergeles common, there was a fourth confrontation in which a person, who was hidden in the undergrowth, attacked the personnel with a firearm and was killed. In this last event, it was also possible to secure a long weapon and a stocked magazine.

As a result of these events, three pick-up vehicles were seized, as well as various weapons, chargers, ammunition and tactical equipment, which were made available to the corresponding authorities in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, for the integration of the corresponding investigation folder. In addition, a total of 10 suspected lawbreakers were reported to have lost their lives in the clashes.

It is important to highlight that all the actions carried out by the Mexican Navy-Navy Secretariat were carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Law on the Use of Force, and with strict respect for Human Rights.