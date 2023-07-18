Los Angeles California.- Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ nothing was saved and during the transmission of the Grand finale of the Gold Cup 2023 on TV Azteca cracked against Jorge Sanchezone of the players who has begun to be seen with a low level in the Mexican National Team.

«how badly he defends, It is unfortunate», is the phrase issued by the Former National Team striker after a risky action by the Panama national teamwhich was about to end in a goal for easily removing the footballer from the Ajax Amsterdam.

Since before the failure of the Mexican team, in it World Cup Qatar 2022, Jorge Sanchez He is one of the footballers who receives strong criticism from the press and from the fans themselves for his performance that his next call-up is likely to be unknown.

Unlike the negative comments, in the Netherlands the media claim that ajax he would be ‘crazy’ if he let Jorge Sánchez go this season. The performance of him with Lthe Jews makes you think that he would leave the club but in that country they trust that Sanchez He will stay one more year at the club.

mike verweija Dutch journalist who covers the Ajax Amsterdambelieves that “it would be very wise of Jorge Sanchez to stay in the ajax one more year. He can leave the club, but the ajax I would be crazy if they let the player go”, he even compared his case with that of his compatriot, Edson Alvarez and the Argentine Lisandro Martinez.

“Don’t forget about alvarez in its first season and Lisandro Martinez He also ended up on the bench. neres he just didn’t play at all the first year. Because Jorge Sanchez Couldn’t take your chance? Everything should be much better, but to rule it out now… He is a full-fledged international of Mexico», declared Mike Verweij on the Telegraaf Kick-off podcast.

Jorge Sanchez is part of european club since last August when he was transferred by the America club. In his last campaign he had 26 appearances with The Children of the Godseighteen as a starter and collaborated with three scores.