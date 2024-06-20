Houston Texas.- Edson Alvarez He is one of the key players for the West Ham Unitedclub Premier League to which he arrived during the 2023-24 season coming from Netherlands football.

His maturity on the European continent will allow Edson Alvarez carry the badge captain with the Mexican Soccer Team in the long-awaited America Cup version 2024.

While he concentrates his efforts for the championship to be held in USAin Europe there is talk of the interest of Manchester United for him former Club América player and Ajax Amsterdam.

According to the italian journalist, Fabrizio Romanothe Red Devils seriously consider hiring a new midfielder after the estimated departure of Casemiro prior to the campaign 2024-25 of the English league.

Edson Álvarez celebrates a goal with the Tricolor

jam media

The transfer specialist revealed that Edson Álvarez is one of the options being discussed internally in the Manchester United. He DT, Erik ten Haagassesses the possible arrival of mexican soccer player.

It is worth remembering that Edson Alvarez was directed by dutch coach during his time at Ajax Amsterdam. in three seasons (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), They celebrated two titles of the Eredivisiea Netherlands Cup and one Dutch Super Cup.

Edson Álvarez in a West Ham United match

Instagram edsonnalvarez

Edson Alvarez arrived at the Premier League after being signed by West Ham Unitedwith whom he signed a contract valid until the summer of 2028. The representative of the Mexican team He is valued at 35 million euros according to the latest review on the official Transfermarkt site.

