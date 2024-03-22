Miami, Florida.- Prior to the game against Panama in the Concacaf Nations Leaguethe The Mexican national team was the focus of attention due to the controversy that comes from the footballers' statements: Edson Alvarez and Irving 'Chucky' Lozano about 'Tata' Martino.

A soccer player agreed that the attitude of the Argentine coach was mysterious, so much so that he assures that before the World Cup they tried 2022, the situation was very different, which could have caused the Mexican soccer elections to suffer defeat against the Argentina team in the group stage.

Chucky Lozano assured that the World Cup was the straw that broke the camel's back between the relationship between the players and the coach who now directs Leonel Messi at Inter Miami CF.

Three days after the controversy that has been generated, the Argentine coach was questioned about the statements of son Álvarez and chuqui Lozano and this is what he responded: “No comments”

Tata Martino did not want to give more statements after this controversy that has arisen in Mexico where his team will make the trip to the Sultana del Norte to face the Monterrey Rayados soccer club in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions Cup in next April.

On the other hand, the Mexican soccer team got its ticket to the grand final of the Concacaf Nations League to face its staunch rival in the area, the current two-time champion of the continental tournament, the United States.

The grand final will be played the following Sunday, March 24 at the AT&T Stadium, I know that it hosted the two semifinals this Thursday.

