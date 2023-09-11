Dallas, Texas.- Alexis Vega He was part of the starting eleven of the Mexican Soccer Team that Jaime Lozano presented yesterday (Saturday) in the duel of FIFA dateagainst Australia national team in the two-goal tie in the AT&T Stadium; he couldn’t dunk in the goal of the ‘Socceroos’ leaving his place at minute 60′ César ‘Chino’ Huerta.

The forward of the Chivas de Guadalajara He has not lived his best football moment, he even thought about announcing his retirement prematurely due to a knee injury, since his studies revealed that his cartilage was worn out and another possible surgery could shorten his career.

«The knee is doing well. I feel great, I don’t have any pain. It crossed my mind not to play anymore soccer. That was after the gold Cup, it was very bad. With all the physios in Chivasthe doctors in Selection They supported me a lot. “I did everything I could to feel better and that my career could last a long time,” he said in an interview with Azteca Deportes.

Alexis Vega represented Mexico in Qatar 2022

jam media

On the other hand, Alexis Vega accepts that he still has the thorn in his side. World Cup Qatar 2022where the Mexican team failed by being left out of the competition in the group stage. He wants to forget that bad moment with hard work and perseverance so that the tri do a better role in the 2026 cup, in which he will be co-host as well as USA and Canada.

Alexis Vega facing Argentina in Qatar

jam media

«I want to be a reference. I have to work a lot, it is a long process. Who wouldn’t want to play the first game in the Aztec with your people? It fills us with great enthusiasm. I hope this world Be it ours, that we can give a good version and show good results. “Being in our country we have to give up our lives,” he stated.

The next match of the The Mexican Futbol selection will be against its similar Uzbekistan national team on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium of the city ​​of atlantaat a time of 5:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:30 p.m. (Culiacan time).

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.