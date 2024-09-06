Mexico City.- The Mexican National Soccer Team has had certain problems defining the goalie successor of Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magana.

He Tricolor, in the FIFA date September, will feature: Luis Angel Malagon, Raul Rangel and Alex Padillawho received his first call-up after being considered by Javier Aguirre at the start of his third era as Mexico’s coach.

However, the call from the Athletic Club goalkeeper did not go down well with the former Brazilian player naturalized Mexican, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

At the Futbol Picante table —ESPN program—, the commentator, Álvaro Morales, questioned whether Alex Padilla’s call-up “cheapens” the Mexican National Team.

‘Tuca’ Ferretti accepted that the 21-year-old goalkeeper is a good prospect for the Mexican National Team, but not for the next World Cup, but for the 2030 World Cup.

Therefore, Ricardo Ferretti ruled that Julio González, Pumas UNAM’s goalkeeper, should appear in Javier Aguirre’s squad, especially because he was awarded a starting position in the 2024 Copa América.

“He is a good prospect, but I think he is a boy for 2030: The Mexican National Team needs to see players for 2026, not for 2030.

«Julio (González) should be in this squad. Among (Luis) Malagon And Julio, who was the goalkeeper, how did he behave? Excellent, very good.

“He’s a good prospect (Alex Padilla), but I’d rather call Julio up right now and know that I’m going to have three good goalkeepers on the road to the World Cup,” he concluded.

Mexico will face New Zealand and Canada in this FIFA Date. The first test for Javier Aguirre will be this Saturday, September 7th and the second next Tuesday, September 10th.

