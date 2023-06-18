After the shock suffered by the Mexican team against the United States in the run-up to the final of the Concacaf Nations LeagueDiego Cocca has searched for the answer to have a better performance facing the fight for third place and seems to have found it because he is shaping up to have many changes in the starting eleven.

The win hit each of the players as well as the coaching staff who will now seek to “throw all the meat on the grill” in search of not falling even lower in the competition. What the coach, Diego Cocca, will now do is modify the starting lineup with a series of changes to seek to be better on the pitch.

In total, it is expected that there will be 6 changes that the coach presents for this opportunity. The rest of the players will start again and will have the benefit of the doubt from the coaching staff, they are: Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Chávez and Uriel Antuna, this one of the most criticized in recent calls.

Among the surprises that this new Mexican unemployed will have is that players like Santiago Gimenez, Ozziel Herrera and even Johan Vásquez who had been said to be one of the soccer players who was desperate to leave the concentration of the Mexican National Team. He will now have a chance in an important match.

Another of the changes would be that he will stop inventing with the formation and leave the three centrals to only play with two and go from line 5 to one traditional 4. This seeks to avoid problems in the control of brands in the lower zone.

Possible alignment of Mexico

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Julián Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes and Jesús Gallardo

Media: Luis Romo, Erick Sánchez, Ozziel Herrera, Luis Chávez and Uriel Antuna

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez

The game is scheduled to be played this Sunday June 18 and can be seen completely live by the signals of TUDN and Aztec TV at 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)