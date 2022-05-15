The front of Tuzas del Pachuca, Charlyn Corralis having an excellent tournament and has shown it with good goals this year, which calls into question why she has not been called up to the ranks of the Mexican Soccer Team.

A source within the Mexican representatives assured that the ‘Pichichi’ is not banned from the Women’s Tricolor.

Charlyn Corral had a disagreement with Leonardo Cuéllar in 2015, who at that time was the one who served as technical director of the women’s national team. Prior to the Panamerican Gamesthe striker commented that the strategist no longer helped the players with his type of training and should be removed.

After these statements, Charlyn Corral was removed from the announcement of Pan American Games and was never called up to the Mexican National Team to date.

“There is no veto against anyone,” assured a source from national teams, beyond the fact that Charlyn Corral was erased from the Tricolor, however, her successful career in Spanish soccer in which she became scoring champion with the Atletico Madrid.

The strategist of the Mexican National Team at the moment is Mónica Vergara and she has not yet called for a call, despite the fact that the fans are crying out for them to take her into account, since she can be very helpful in the attack of the national team.

Charlyn Corral finished the Regular Phase with 13 goals, only below Alicia Cervantes with 14 and who was the scoring champion of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil with Tuzas del Pachuca.