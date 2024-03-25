Mexico City.- Diego Cocca was a guest at the 'Faitelson Uncensored' program' hours after the failure of the Mexican Soccer Team in the Concacaf Nations League 2023-24.

He Argentine coachwho was at the helm of the Aztec Selection for four months, broke his silence and affirms that at mexican players “They don't like to work a lot” and therefore what happens happens.

«Let's see, I take the complaint as something natural. It's good, you complained because you worked a lot, yes. You are going to work a lot with me. Do you want to be with me? I'm going to make you win, but you're going to work a lot. If you don't want to be there, tell me. No, no, I better stay at home, in my country, where I am working and not come. Ready. “No one told me,” she said.

Mexico practice before the final vs USA

Twitter National Team

On the other hand, Diego Cocca pointed out that there is “confusion” in the The Mexican Futbol selection and if he intends to beat again USA You must first know your strengths and weaknesses to put together a game plan so you can compete with them. 'Team USA'.

Diego Cocca dismissed after the Nations League

jam media

«If you start competing with USA, as equals, you will most likely lose. So there is the job of technicalof the playersto understand what we are, our strengths and weaknesses, the opponent's strengths and weaknesses and based on that make the game plan in a way to be able to beat USA», he assured.

Mexico lost the scepter of the Concacaf Nations League 2023-24but not only that, since they have accumulated five years without beating the Stars and Stripes, who also equaled the record of Brazil (24) with the most victories against the Tricolor.

