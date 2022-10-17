The Mexican selection Women’s U-17 is already in Goan, Indiasite of their third match in the group stage of the FIFA World Championship India 2022to be held on tuesday october 18 in the grass of Jawaharlal Nehru, property that this day was recognized by those directed by Ana Galindo.

Tomorrow, the Mexican Women’s National Team U-17 will hold its only training in Goanbefore going in search of for the passage to the quarterfinals of the youth fair.

It should be noted that the strategist has complete template for the game against the South Americans.



