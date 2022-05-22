The Mexican National Team announced what will be its closing venue for the preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, choosing the country of Spain to finish his work and from there go on the World Cup adventure at the hands of Gerardo Martino.

Given the conditions in which the final preparation for the World Cup will take place, a plan is being put together so that Gerardo Martino can work as comfortably as possible.

It is not yet defined exactly in which city the national team will be closing preparation in Spain, since that point is barely being analyzed by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The idea of ​​doing this closing of preparation in Spain, is more than anything to have a greater facility for the players who are active in the old continent and therefore they do not have complications to arrive in time and form to the closing of preparation.

Gerardo Martino would concentrate the player base of the MX League and the MLS first. The date contemplated for these players would be a maximum of November 7, one day after the end of the Apertura 2022.

For this reason, because European players cannot return to Mexico, the Mexican National Team will not have a farewell game in the country.

We recommend you read

Given this, Gerardo Martino does not rule out playing a game before his debut against Argentina prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup to get in tune and in good physical condition with his players.