The Mexican selection tied 1-1 before his similar USA in it Concacaf classic of a friendly nature that was played on the court of the University of Phoenix Stadiumin Glendale, Arizona. Uriel Antuna He was the scorer of the only goal minute 55. Jesus Ferreira tied for the stars and stripes team at 82′.

The actions

After losing in the last four games against the stars and stripes team, the team led by Diego Cocca tried to break the hegemony of the Americans. He just started the match and a clash of heads in which he was involved Julian Araujo momentarily stopped the match, fortunately it did not happen to majors.

Julián Araujo showed what he has learned at Barcelona AP

US pressure led to the Tricolor could not advance beyond three quarters of the field, although the North Americans began to exert pressure in the Mexican territory. To the 13′, Mexico had a first notice to the US arch with opportunity to Julian Araujowhich went astray.

Suddenly, Luis Chavezmidfielder of the Tuzos del Pachucawanted to surprise with a powerful left-footed shot, after receiving a pass from the element of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Alexis Vega; but, the ball passed through the right side of the goal protected by the American goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Goalless both eleven went to rest.

Alexis Vega, one of the best AP

Already in the second time, the American team continued to exert pressure, but the Mexican defense was attentive in every dangerous situation. Went to 55′ when the team Tricolor woke up, Uriel Antuna He made the individual, drove the ball from midfield before the American defensive error to face the goalkeeper and finish off from the right towards the lower left corner.

Uriel Antuna, the scorer of the Mexican goal AP

After the score, the American team tried some approaches from midfield, but the Mexican team prevented it from advancing beyond three quarters of the field of play. To the 70′ Luis Chavez He took a free kick that went wide of the goal guarded by Sean Johnson.

Mexico was incisive towards the final stretch of the match, Erick Sanchez he wanted to surprise with a shot from outside the area, but the ball went past the US goal. at 79′.

However, an oversight of the Mexican defense led to Jesus Ferreira scored with three fingers, to match the 82′.

Jesús Ferrerira scored the equalizer for the American team AP

To the 90’+1, James Sands committed a foul in the box on Jonathan Herrera, but the referee did not mark the maximum penalty. With the heated spirits on the field and the boos in the stands, USA and Mexico tied 1-1 in a game that generates many doubts towards the management of Diego Cocca in front of the Tricolor.