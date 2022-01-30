This afternoon, the Selection national of Mexico faces his peer Costa Rica as part of the World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Aztec on matchday number 10 of the final octagonal Concacaf Course to Qatar 2022. El Tri enters the match undefeated at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, as well as winning their last match against Jamaica, with goals from Vega and Henry Martin. Martino and yours seek to give a blow of authority against a direct rival. However, there are at least 4 players who are in doubt for this afternoon’s match. Highlighting the case of Raúl Jiménez, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, the latter, was injured in the last match during the first minutes.

As for the Americanist player Jorge Sánchez, during the ninth game of the qualifiers, in the victory of Mexico on Jamaican soil. The 24-year-old winger suffered a knee ligament strain; a situation that will have him sidelined, on the playing fields, for at least a month. Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez is emerging as the number 1 candidate to occupy the right wing, being a player Martino trusts. On the other hand, Julián Araujo, a member of the United States Galaxy, is also an option for those of “Tata” but the lack of experience of the Mexican-American would put the feline player above him. Jorge Sánchez is already working on his rehabilitation, he is waiting for his return with the Águilas del América at the beginning of March.

Next on the list is also a wing back; in this case, on the left. Osvaldo Rodríguez, a member of León, is completely ruled out for this afternoon’s match after having tested positive for COVID19 during his stay on Jamaican soil. El Tri announced the player’s situation through an official statement, in which he mentioned that he is already complying with all the corresponding health protocols by staying in the Central American country. Once he has tested negative in the PCR test, Rodríguez will return to Mexican territory to join his club for matchday number 4 of Grita México 2022, when they receive the Blue Cross’s Celeste Machine at the Nou Camp Stadium.

Finally, Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez, are doubtful to be part of Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s 11 starters, looking to continue to be involved in direct positions towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The England Wolves player has discomfort in one of the legs and everything seems to indicate that he will not have minutes, observing the commitment from the stands. In the case of Álvarez, the situation looks better; the one from Ajax trained with his teammates prior to the game against the Ticos, an unequivocal sign, that he could have a participation today in the afternoon.