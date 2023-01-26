Mexico.- Gerardo Martino he left the Mexican team through the back door after their project for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar did not work out and left them in the group stage. Now, after almost 2 months since they were left out, the coach spoke for the first time about what he experienced and during his stay in Mexico for the last 4 years.

In an interview in Paraguay, “Tata” made it clear that during his time in Mexico he realized something that is possibly the issue that causes the most problems for mexican soccer and it’s business. He assures that the business is seen first and that this neglects the sports issue, which is what should be a priority for a football that continues to develop.

“In Mexico, the business is too noticeableI said the same, I am not against the business, because we get paid and live from it, those of us who participate in soccer could not survive,” he spoke to Deporte Total de Paraguay. He stressed that his personality is always looking for equity for what he came across with a wall with things in Mexico, something that for a few moments puzzled him, but he understood the subject of the business.

“I like something more equitable, that I have the capacity as a person whose only interest is football, the ability to accept the business that I don’t know and I don’t know where it’s going. But with a balance so as not to stop besides the soccer part, the growth of the boys, the work of minor divisions. That they also have a plan in soccer, not just to make a profit, make money, that the business flourish. Not

let the part of football die because one day the business is going to die,” said the Argentine.

Martino also took the time to criticize the internal market system that exists in Liga MX because he considers that it is impossible for players to reach the figures that are requested to move from one club to another, “In Mexico there is something quite particular, it is they give internal sales, from one club to the club and the footballer is worth 8 or 10 million dollars. I can’t imagine an Argentine market like this and that it doesn’t have an international market, he said.” Thus he also stressed that in Mexico they do not develop players to sell.

The coach finished his stage as national coach on December 31, 2022 legally but left office the day the Mexican National Team was eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, ending a stage with two faces, on the one hand the first half It was pink while the second everything was complicated.