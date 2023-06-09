The Mexican team began its path to summer competitions such as the League of Nations and the Gold Cup, prior to that it will have a couple of friendlies that will serve to finish completing the final list for those tournaments, although it is already known that at least 10 elements will have to be “cut” one of them will be Robert Alvarado who did not save anything about this decision.

“Piojo” Alvarado was considered by Diego Cocca for the two friendly matches against Guatemala where he started but could show little, and for this weekend’s game against Cameroon. After that he will return to Guadalajara to report to Chivas, the decision not to take him ensures that he has bothered him a bit but understands the situation.

“I remain calm, In the end I would have liked to be able to go, but that was the decision of the coaching staff, don’t worry. Yes, take advantage of these two games that I am going to be there and beyond that I remain calm, wish the best of success to my teammates, I always want them to do well” the attacker commented to the media after Wednesday’s game against Guatemala.

Even so, Alvarado stressed that he is happy to be able to report with Chivas to continue preparing for the next tournament. First, he will have a few days off so that he can then join the work of the club. “I hadn’t had a preseason with my team for a long time and now it’s going to be my turn,” he added.