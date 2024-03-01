The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) has confirmed two friendly matches for the Mexican Under-23 Team before its counterpart in Argentina in the cities of Mazatlan and Pueblathis with the purpose of preparing the South American team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Since the Tricolor Sub-23 will not participate in the Olympic tournament, Argentina chose them as a rival for their preparation. Through a statement shared on social networks, the FMF reported that on March 22 and 25, 2024, they will receive in the El Encanto Stadium and Cuauhtémoc Stadium to the national teams.

“Within the framework of the FIFA Date in March, the National Teams of Mexico and Argentina U-23 will play two preparation matches in the cities of Mazatlán and Puebla in Mexico. The Tricolor led by Ricardo Cadena will receive in first division stadiums , with access to fans, to the Argentine team that is commanded by former player Javier Mascherano, who works towards the 2024 Olympic Games“, it reads.

Mexico will face Argentina twice | Photo: X Mexican National Team

The first duel will take place this March 22 from the Mazatlán FC field, which for the second time will host a national team. In 2023 they were the venue for a friendly duel of the Senior National Team against the Guatemalan team. While the second match will be on Monday, March 25 from the Cuauhtémoc field.

The matches do not yet have a defined time, this will be revealed in the coming days. Regarding ticket sales, the pre-sale and sale dates to the general public have already been announced:

Mexico vs Argentina | The Charm | March 22 | Banorte Presale from March 6 to 10 | General Sale starting March 11

Mexico vs Argentina | Cuauhtemoc | March 25 | Banorte Presale from March 6 to 10 | Franjanobados pre-sale on March 11 | General Sale starting March 12

The Mexican National Team led by Ricardo Cadena is not in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but may be a rival to another team from now until weeks before the summer tournament. It will not be until Los Angeles 2028 when the tricolor will be able to seek to return to the Olympics.