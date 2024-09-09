Arlington, Texas.- The Mexican National Soccer Team will face Canada this Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in its second and final match of the FIFA Date.

However, the Tricolor is being singled out for not signing autographs despite being received by almost 200 fans at the team hotel.

According to information from reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports, the players did not give autographs because they were “tired.”

“There were about 200 people there and the team staff said: ‘The players are not going to give autographs because they are tired and they are going straight to their rooms.'”

«The player has to be more reciprocal with his own fans: They are paying what they pay, they are waiting for them for four hours, for them to go out a little, they are not going to lose their name, they are not going to change teams or they are going to be starters or not starters, I think that ‘Rafa’ Márquez (former player and now assistant of the Mexican National Team) is one of those who are most looking for.

