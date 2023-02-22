At a press conference for national media to promote the match between the Olympic Marseille and the paris saint germain (PSG), the former attacker for PSG and the Portugal National Team, Pauletteand today ambassador of the Fan Fest that will celebrate League 1 in Mexico City and Monterrey, had words of praise for the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoaassuring that it would be very good to see him in his sixth World Cup in 2026.

“Ochoa breaks all records as a goalkeeper, he always becomes great in the World Cups. For the good of soccer, in Mexico, having a goalkeeper who every time he is in a competition like that presents a great level, it will be good for us, for soccer”, Pauleta began by saying.

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper for Salernitana in Serie A in Italy, at 37, has just been named Player of the Month, and recently played his fifth World Cup with the Mexican National Team, despite the fact that El Tri did not pass the phase of groups.

A whole historical

The next World Cup will be in 2026, which will take place in Mexico, United States and CanadaTherefore, the 3 countries are already automatically classified for the tournament, so that ‘Memo’ Ochoa, if he maintains his high level, could reach his sixth World Cup at the age of 41.

“He had a big step in French football, he is a goalkeeper who is not used to spending many years in the same club. He is a goalkeeper who is always motivated, wanting to play and participate. When you see Ronaldo, Messi, who are old and have the chance to go to the World Cup, why not think that Ochoa could also bePaulette added.

The Mexican goalkeeper has been in the World Cups in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, both without playing any games, but being on the substitute bench, while he started in Brazil 2014, where he was the second best goalkeeper in the tournament, only behind of Keylor Navas from Costa Rica, also being a starter in Russia 2018, and in Qatar 2022.