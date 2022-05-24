The Rays of Necaxa They were pleased because six of their youth squads received the call to the U-20 Mexican National Team that he directs Louis Ernesto Perez for preparation for Championship of the category of Concacaf which will take place in Honduras.

Emiliano Pérez, Diego Gómez, Heriberto Jurado, Alfredo Gutiérrez, Román Torres and Jesús Alcantar were called to join the work of the Mexican National Team U-20where they will look for a place to represent Mexico in the Concacaf Specialty Championship.

The Ray juveniles must report as soon as possible in the High Performance Center and will be concentrated from May 24 to June 16, 2022.

