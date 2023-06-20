The dismissal of Diego Cocca continues to cause talk, now that the famous “Doctor” Luis Garcia who has revealed it seems to him an out of place decision because he does not consider that the coach was to blame for the bad moment of the Mexican National Team and if the players. In addition, he attacked strongly against Juan Carlos Rodriguezcommissioner of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the message he gave which he described as “lack of eggs and category”.

After the statement of the FMF leader in a video published on social networks, the now TV Azteca analyst also shared his opinion on networks, making it clear that he is against how things happened, he even described this character as a person that he knows nothing about soccer and that he only dedicates himself to talking about what is not valid for him.

“While the grand commissioner of the mexican soccerHe has no idea of ​​the game, he gives a rhetorical and cheap speech, and the one who faces Diego Cocca is Ivar Sisniega. We don’t even talk about eggs, less of a category, “commented Luis García, referring to the fact that Juan Carlos Rodríguez did not face the Argentine coach to inform him of his departure.

But that did not stop there, because later the “Doctor” pointed out that the problem of the Mexican National Team is not the coach, but that the raw material -the players- are not good enough to move things forward seeing that they are not going well . “We have what we deserve, a fourth category Selection, terrible decision the departure of Diego Cocca, we continue to believe that the rotten is the coach, when the rotten is in the raw material. Dear mommy “, she sentenced.

The Mexican National Team and the FMF could only put up with Diego Cocca for 7 games, but what culminated in the path of the Argentine in front of the Tri was the elimination of Mexico against the USA in the League of Nations, more than the result were the ways and from there was no new one

opportunity that could save him from the guillotine.