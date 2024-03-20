Mexico City.- In the sports program, 'In Hot', was in debate if the The Mexican Futbol selection is favorite against Panama in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League.

He former mexican player and current analyst at TV Azteca, Luis García Postigoassured that the Tricolor of Jaime Lozano is favorite to advance to the Grand finale of the tournament.

However, the other panelists: Christian Martinoli,, Luis Roberto Alves 'Zague', Antonio Rosique and Alvaro Lopez Deaf they do not consider Mexico as “mega favorite” in his next match against the Canaleros that come from scoring 6-0 to Costa Rica.

Tricolor training heading towards the game vs Panama

Twitter National Team

He 'Doctor' García He was surprised by the response of his classmates, which ended up exploding at the table. Debate. «But of course Mexico is a favorite, because if it is not a favorite Mexico in view of Panama Let's all go to hell, what are you talking to me about?

Mexico will face Panama in the semis

jam media

Then, Christian Martinoli reminded him of 'Doctor' García that “in the last fifteen years Panama It has complicated each of the games for Mexico,” but “in a head-to-head match he will always be a favorite Mexico in it soccer».

The The Mexican Futbol selection will face its counterpart Panama next Thursday, March 21 from AT6T Stadumhouse of the Dallas Cowboys. The initial whistle will sound at 8:15 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:15 p.m. (Culiacan time).

