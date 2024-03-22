The victory of the Mexican team in view of Panama It was somewhat costly for Jaime Lozano who has lost his first player due to injury, it is the right back, Julian Araujo who had to leave the game just at the start of the second half for a muscle problem.

The Las Palmas player from the Spanish LaLiga started as a starter against Panama due to the loss of Jorge Sánchez who was suspended, but once again bad luck came to him when he had to leave the game due to injury.

As announced by Gibran Araige from TUDN, Jaime Lozano confirmed that the footballer will no longer continue in the Mexican National Team concentration, this to free him and return to Spain so that he can be evaluated by the medical team of his club.

The provisional medical report that has been released is that Julián Araujo had a muscle tear in the back of his right thighthe severity has not yet been confirmed but to avoid a bigger problem they will not risk it and will let him rest.

Julián Araujo will be out for the Tricolor | Photo: Jam Media

Likewise, the reporter confirmed that the Mexican National Team will seek to get Concacaf to allow it to release Julián Araujo in order to be able to call up another player for the Nations League final, this could be a full-back, although the idea would be to look for one more attacker in case other elements at the tip have problems.

The Mexican team will play the final of the Nations League this Sunday, March 24 at 7:15 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.