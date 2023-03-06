Recently, Diego Cocca was announced less than a month ago as the new technical director of the Mexican National Team, who will be in charge of directing the process towards the World Cup 2026which will be in the United States, Canada, and Mexicoso the 3 countries are already classified.

With this in mind, the first squad list by the new coach from Argentina, he was creating a lot of expectation to meet the elements of both Liga MX and those who are active abroad who would be chosen.

Well, Cocca’s first call-up has already been revealed, and as usual, it has caused divided opinions among some analysts, due to the inclusion or absence of certain players who, according to their opinions, should have been there or not.

Chofis wants an answer

One of the players who is playing the best in the Clausura tournament of the Liga MX, is Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López from Tuzos del Pachuca, however, the midfielder was not required by Cocca, causing controversy, and the same player asking for a reason why he was not required.

“I would also like to know, I am going to continue working, trying hard, giving my best and continue preparing myself so that if the opportunity comes I can be prepared (sic). God’s timing is perfect, I’m not in a hurry, I’m going to keep working and I’m going to keep preparing”, said López for the TUDN chain.

In the 9 games in which ‘La Chofis’ López has seen action, he has been decisive for the proper functioning of the Tuzos led by Guillermo Almada, adding 6 goals and an assist for the moment, his last score having been in the 3-0 win over the Águilas del América.

Another of the players who has not been summoned by Diego Cocca to play the Concacaf Nations League as of March 23, it is Victor Guzman alias el Pocho, who was champion together with Chofis in the Apertura 2022, and who was acquired by Chivas for the current tournament, today being the benchmark with 5 goals and 2 assists.