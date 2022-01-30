midfielder Xavier Aquino made the decision to officially withdraw from the Mexican National Team, due to the null participation he has in Gerardo Martino’s calls prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Javier Aquino has been erased from the Tricolor in the almost three years of command of the Argentine strategist. The reality of things is that competition in the national team is very strong and a call for Aquino is almost impossible.

In a World Cup year and with the Concacaf Octagonal Qualifiers upon us, Gerardo Martino’s goal is to maintain the base he has been managing since last year with the same players.

The Oaxacan player went from being a winger to a winger with the UANL Tigres and despite showing a good level in the MX League, those two positions in the Mexican National Team are more than covered at the moment.

Aquino made his official debut with the Mexican national soccer team on July 4, 2011, facing Chile in the America’s Cup 2011, in said tournament he participated in the 3 matches that Mexico played.

His first goal with the Mexico national team it occurred in a preparation match against León coming from behind and pushing with his left leg.

During his time as a soccer player for the Mexican National Team, Javier Aquino was in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and in the 2018 Russia Cup. He participated in two Confederations Cups and was in three America’s Cups.

One of his greatest achievements with the colors of the national team was winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Javier Aquino bids farewell to the Tricolor with a total of 54 games played without goals.