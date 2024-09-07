Los Angeles, California.- Javier Aguirre directed to Rafael Marquez Alvarez in the World Cups of: Korea and Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010.

In his new cycle as coach of the Mexican National Team, the ‘Basque’ will have the support of ‘Rafa’ Marquez as technical assistant.

Facing the duel against New Zealandin it Rose Bowl Stadiumof Pasadena, Javier Aguirre recognized the work and leadership of ‘Kaiser’ in his technical team.

Javier Aguirre spoke to the media

“I was pleasantly surprised by (Rafael Márquez), I had him as a player in two World Cups (Korea and Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010)I know ‘ very wellRafa’“, he declared ‘Basque’.

Rafa Marquez talks with Javier Aguirre

“I was pleasantly surprised by his poise. I already knew his natural leadership skills, and now he is trained to be a leader. He has helped me a lot. He gives me perspective. He has a fantastic school, as a player and coach.”

“He has a vision of the game that he brings to me, I have released him to the team and he does it very well, I am very happy that he is with me, he is a man of soccerhas five world cups, is champion of Champions League (with FC Barcelona) forks Mexican“How many virtues this man has,” he concluded. Javier Aguirre.

