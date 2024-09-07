Los Angeles, California.- Javier Aguirre He accepted the proposal to lead the Mexican National Soccer Team for the third time, whom he intends to guide effectively towards the World Cup 2026.

Tomorrow (Saturday), he will begin his new cycle with a friendly duel against New Zealand from the Rose Bowl Stadiumof the city ​​of Pasadenain the county of Los Angeles, California.

The building has a capacity for 89,702 spectators, a figure that could be reached given that in USA There is a lot of Mexican support.

Therefore, Javier Aguirre would choose to play his preparation matches in USA by guaranteeing full stadiums, although he acknowledged that there will be certain matches that “don’t make much sense” for certain reasons.

Javier Aguirre attended the media conference

Jam media

«As far back as I can remember, we came quite often to USAbecause there is a large part of the population Mexican-American“And in some ways it was better to play in a full stadium than in an empty one at home,” he said at a press conference.

“There will surely be some (matches) that don’t make much sense: Because of the rivals, the timing and others that are useful.”

«It doesn’t matter if I play in the India, USAin it Aztecagainst Germany either Italyteams that really have some benefit,” he added.

Mexico will be New Zealand’s rival on this FIFA date

Twitter Mexican National Team

And before closing the topic, the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre He stated that New Zealand and Canadaas synods, will serve to draw conclusions after his first two games of his third stage as Mexico coach.

