Houston, Texas.- Edson Álvarez left the field after 30 minutes after feeling severe discomfort in his leg. El Machín cried when he learned that he runs the risk of missing the rest of the Copa América 2024.

In Mexico’s debut against Jamaica, the Aztec captain put his hands on his face when in a dangerous action by the ‘Reggae Boyz’ he was left immobile after a serious injury.

Edson Álvarez needed medical support to leave the NRG Stadium canvas. At the end of the match, the coach, Jaime Lozano, in a media conference, explained that they will wait a couple of days to carry out the pertinent studies on their leader.

«With Edson (Álvarez) we are going to wait in a couple of days to do a study and know well what he has, obviously it is with him as with any player, the intention is not not to risk anything, he felt pain in his leg and the decision was that one,” he declared.

In Edson Álvarez’s place, Luis Romo entered, whom ‘Jimmy’ Lozano highlighted for his performance in addition to being the assistant for Gerardo Arteaga’s goal in Houston, Texas.

Mexico begins the 2024 Copa América with a minimal victory over Jamaica. Next Wednesday, June 26, they will meet Venezuela at SoFi Stadium with the mission of advancing to the next round.

