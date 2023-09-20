Mexico City.- Jaime Lozano, technical director of the absolute Mexican National Team, was present today at the Pedregal facilities to see the practice of UNAM Pumasclub Mexican League where one of its novelties plays in its latest call, César ‘Chino’ Huerta.

He ‘Jimmy’ who was trained in sports speaking in the team of University City He visited the training center to talk to the Argentine coach, Antonio Mohamedwith the team managers and also with the players that make up the squad.

He even had the luxury of heaping praise on the ‘Chino’ Huerta for being him soccer player ““what’s better” in the tournament.

Jaime Lozano talks with Antonio Mohamed

Twitter PUMAS

«Here is one of the best performers, not only in Pumas UNAM, but in the Mexican League and there they make things a lot easier for you. When a player is as decisive as he is at this moment (Cesar) Huerta“I think it gives you a lot of emotion, a lot of joy and tranquility, knowing that we have players and capacity,” he said in statements reported by the TUDN media.

Jaime Lozano with Turkish Mohamed

Twitter PUMAS

Another reason to visit Quarry of UNAM Pumas the thing is Jaime Lozano wanted to present his project to support the 2026 World Cupin which Mexico be co-host just like the USA and Canada.

«First I spoke a lot with Antonio Mohamed, who didn’t know him at all. I had to face him as a player, as a coach, and we talked a lot, especially about how the team looks. soccer, how he works, obviously the players he has, some advice too. “I like to listen to people and even more so if it is someone as winning as he has been throughout his career,” said the helmsman of the Mexican National Team.

Jaime Lozano visited Pumas UNAM

Twitter PUMAS

«I came to talk to the people of the presidency, the board of directors, the coaching staff, to tell them a little about the project that we are looking to do between now and then. 2026 World Cup, how we are going to work, how we can collaborate with them and also that they can help and have this approach, this feedback, which is going to be very important. The main reason is to help us so that the player is in the best possible moment,” he indicated. Jaime Lozano.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.