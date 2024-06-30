Arizona, United States.- Emilio Azcarraga Jean, In an interview with ‘Caliente TV’, he criticized the ways in which Henry Martín was notified that he would not be with the Mexican Soccer Team in the America Cup 2024.

“In the case of Henry (Martin)I was bothered by the way, which I am not going to tell, but the way in which they tell him that he is not going to go to the America Cup “It was not the right one,” he said.

Hours after the statements of the president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa, the coach, Jaime Lozano, spoke about the absence of Henry Martín in the Tricolor.

“He was notified, a call, I wanted to see him in person and tell him about this, but due to my time, due to his time, it could not happen, I have a lot of trust with Henry (Martín), I spoke with him as with the other five colleagues.”

«For bad news there is no ideal time, I can’t find the time because I have had to be on the other side, any time is good, to give news like this that was not what he was looking for because it is not ideal, we did not want it outside During the Liguilla, we looked for it and we waited until the end, but I think about it like this, there is bad news, there is no ideal moment, I did it like with the other teammates, Henry thanked me a lot in addition to all this.

