Jaime Lozano spoke at a press conference prior to the game against Haiti in Matchday 2 of the Gold Cup and among the issues he addressed was his continuity at the head of the project and he assured that he does not know what will happen once the tournament ends but he knows that he wants to continue with the Mexican team.

The Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 knows that his job is provisional, since he was appointed as interim coach of the Mexican National Team, so he does not know what will happen once the tournament is over, but he revealed that he would not mind being part of the coaching staff now as long as continue learning and above all be in a World Cup process.

“If you reach a technical agreement, it’s because they asked you, I believe so. And I think that if the technical staff believes that I can help them, my ego is that small, I can be an assistant to whoever he thinks I can help him and he’s going to give me an apprenticeship, I would really think about it”, commented the strategist.

In addition to this, he highlights that he is happy that the Olympic medal process is bearing fruit because many have followed the process and better that they can culminate it in a World Cup, which he would like to reach as DT or assistant. “I had a good process, with a bronze medal, with many players in this process for 2026 and I believed that I had a chance to be taken into account as one more candidate,” he added.

The Mexican team working before their game against Haiti | Photo: Mexican team

The players have already raised their hands to give the vote of confidence to Lush whom they consider to be the ideal coach to lead them to a good process for the World Cup because being Mexican they can understand each other much better.