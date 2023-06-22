Houston, Texas.- The members of the Mexican National Team appeared today at the presentation of the interim manager, Jaime Lozanowith a view to their participation in the Gold Cup 2023where they will face Honduras, Haiti and Qatar in activity of Group A.

Through a live broadcast sports director, Duilio Davinowas in charge of welcoming him to the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano as interim helmsman of the National selectionafter firing the argentinian coach, Diego Coccaat the end of the League of Nations.

«It is an honor to be with you, I had to represent Mexico and being in the place where you are and I am convinced of the great human group that you are and of the great generation of footballers that we have, otherwise I would not be here today”, he commented.

Jaime Lozano immediately sent a clear message to all those selected. «Know that I believe a lot in you, in your abilities and that I also believe in myself. coaching staffWe are going to get ahead of this and those that come later ».

«I know that the moments have not been the best but I also know that life stories are forged from these circumstances, we must have the ability to reinvent ourselves, we have a new opportunity to put the name of Mexico up high,” he exclaimed. Jaime Lozano.

It will see its debut next Sunday June 25 when the Mexican team soccer be measured to its similar of the Honduran national team in it nrg stadiumduel agreed at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).