Los Angeles California.- david faitelson asks the feet on the ground Mexican team and also to the fans who flood the streets of California tonight, after winning the 2023 Gold Cup title against the Panama national team in SoFi Stadium.

He ESPN journalist is not entirely convinced of the performance of the Mexican team of Jaime Lozano that he would have directed his last game as interim of the absolute team, when he fulfilled winning the crown that belonged to him USA until this week when he was eliminated by Panama in semifinals.

The former collaborator of TV Azteca believes that the level of this Gold Cup 2023 was very “low”, he gives an example to the U.S. Soccer that he cared little about endorsing his title by not summoning his figures, which is why he points out that this is the cruel reality of mexican football; win the gold Cupthe most important tournament in concacaf.

Post by David Faitelson on Mexican soccer

Twitter David Faitelson

“Let’s not inflate ‘the balloon’. It seems ridiculous to me to celebrate a tournament of such low quality… This is not reality, or rather, this is the painful reality of Mexican soccer: Winning the gold Cup“, wrote David Faitelson in his official account of Twitter.

Mexico celebrates the Gold Cup title

Twitter National Team

“He mexican socceras always, in the labyrinth of exaggerations and excesses”, added the commentator in another tweet after the victory of the Mexican team about Panama, with the goal of Santiago Gimenez for his ninth tournament title; twelfth in the region.