Mexico.- At the moment the head of the Mexican teamGerardo Martino remains at the head of the team and everything indicates that as long as a real tragedy does not happen, he will be the one to lead the team in the Qatar World Cup 2022 With this reaching the goal of the process for which the Argentine signed already after that, it would be to analyze the possibilities to know if it will continue or not, but while that happens in the line to be the Tri strategist, he is already forming once again Ricardo Ferretti who has recently talked about his relationship with the FMF and the possibilities of one day reaching command.

Tuca Ferretti was once the “fireman” of the Mexican National Team with the match for the pass to the 2017 Confederations Cup where he defeated the United States. But at that time he had a very firm commitment to Tigres and on more than one occasion he assured that he would not leave them and that he was not interested in being the DT of the National Team, but now being in charge of the team FC Juarez Apparently things have changed and the Brazilian has opened the doors to all of this.

In his most recent interview with the host and actor, George “Donkey” Van Rankin, which was surprising because Tuca is not much for giving interviews and much of it because of how strong he can be, as it happened because many things that had been kept hidden have been revealed from that talk, such as his departure from Tigres and what was behind everything. As well as his confession that there could “be a possibility” that he will reach the Mexican National Team but as long as the current coach is no more.

Read more: Liga MX: The arrival of Leo Fernández in Toluca has brought back the shine and the devils appreciate it

“Maybe there is a possibility,” were Tuca’s words when asked if he would like to be in charge of the Mexican National Team again. He even finished with a “Well, who doesn’t” after “Donkey” Van Rankin’s question about whether he would like to reach a World Cup. Given this, it is clear that now the 67-year-old coach could experience a World Cup process at some point, but he assured that for now he is not there to say yes or no since he respects Martino’s work.

Ricardo Ferretti thinks of having a chance in the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

“To tell you yes right now (to be DT del Tri) would be to be mean, because there is a man (Gerardo Martino) and you have to respect it,” he said. He also recalled that with the process of Juan Carlos Osorio he also kept silent for the same issue of respect, in addition to the fact that in those years there was no interest since if he had requested the opportunity immediately and directly.

Read more: Liga MX: Querétaro will take advantage of the FIFA date and get to the top to get out of the bad start of the tournament

Now Ricardo Ferretti is focused on the FC Juárez project, which at the moment in his time in Liga MX is the most complicated it has taken him to command and that is that with a limited squad things get more complicated and more so because now his aspirations do not they are to be at the top, but to come out of the last positions, both in the general table but more so in the Quotient table. For now, he has the team in 5th place with 2 wins and a loss, just 1 point behind the leader, which is Cruz Azul, who is the only one who has beaten him in this tournament.