Mexico City.- The Mexican National Team tied with Uzbekistan on a gray night in the city ​​of atlanta. Twice he was behind in the first half, Raul Jimenez equaled with doublet and Uriel Antuna made the comeback at the end, however the team Asia He did not lower his arms and ended up matching the cards to three.

Mexico tied 3-3 with Uzbekistan

Twitter Mexican National Team

Criticism is increasing against the National selection and Jaime Lozanosince in the finalized FIFA date not a single victory was achieved. Two ties with Australia (2-2) and Uzbekistan (3-3) It is worth drawing attention, because against strong teams at this level it will be difficult to compete.

Mexico did not go beyond a draw with Uzbekistan

Twitter

He ESPN journalist, David Faitelsonmade it clear that this is what is in the Mexican team and the only thing he aspired to Tricolor In the last few days it went to draws.

Likewise, he assured that given the poor quality of the mexican soccer players is that they think about calling Colombian striker of the America club, Julian Quiñones.

Julián Quiñones playing with América

jam media

«If they bring Quinones It’s because this group of players is really screwed. Now it turns out that you empathize with Australia and Uzbekistan and that everything is going very well and we have to see the positive and cover up what it really is,” he criticized in the program Spicy Soccer.

«Quinones It’s not going to take this team forward, but there is such poor quality, they take the piss out of it. mexican soccer player that Quinones “He is called to the national team for something,” added DDavid Faitelson.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.