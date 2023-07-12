Las Vegas, Nevada.- The Mexican team arrived today at the concentration hotel heading to the game of semifinals of the Gold Cup 2023 against Jamaica. He interim manager, Jaime Lozanoappeared before the media to state that he will bet on the mexican soccer player than for the naturalized, because players like German Berterame and Julian Quinones they would like to wear the shirt Tricolor.

«In the end they are mexicans because the law dictates it so, I would not like to enter into this assumption, today we have the 23 best. (German) Berterame as (Julian) Quinones They have had two or three fabulous years, they have decided to naturalize but today we do not have them, “he declared.

“Without a doubt, if someone naturalizes, they must be far above what we have in Mexico, if it is a similar level, I will always bet for the national one than for the foreigner», sentenced the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano in the conference this Tuesday.

On the other hand, Lozano spoke about the rival, Jamaicaand how he has grown in football that he has no doubt that he will get his ticket to the next world Cup which will be jointly organized by Mexico, USA and Canada in 2026.

Jaime Lozano giving instructions to Rodríguez

middle jam

“It is one of the strongest teams in this Gold Cup 2023. Jamaica I think he will have a good chance of being in the next one world Cupthey have trained, they have prepared and they understand the game in a different way,” said the ex player 44 years old.