Houston, Texas.- In an unusual way, Jaime Arturo Lozano was presented yesterday (Wednesday) as interim manager of the Mexican National Team to lead in the Gold Cup 2023clear opportunity for the Tricolor after failure in League of Nations.

«It is an honor to be with you, I had to represent Mexico and being in the place where you are and I am convinced of the great human group that you are and of the great generation of football players we have, otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” said the ‘Jimmy’.

The first test as helmsman of the absolute selection will be against Honduran national team on Sunday, stating that the three He will jump with a different face than the one he showed in the last two games that he followed under the order of Diego Coccawho had a different way of seeing soccer, assured Lush.

«Diego Cocca had a way of seeing the soccer and I have another, each one identifies with what they feel, with what they see, with the TD’s what he sees in his career, I identify with another type of soccer. I don’t know if it’s better or worse,” said the national strategist.

Preparing for the game against the catrachos, Jaime Lozano put forward a formation of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. “The system is one thing and the style another, it is always the same, it becomes more showy and faster, depending on the players, here what is left over is quality and you have to put it on the field.”

On the other hand, he considers it an advantage to have directed 70% of those selected who are part of this group to make a good Gold Cup 2023 on his way to win his eighth title and thus tie the current champion, USA.

Jaime Lozano in his direction of the Olympic Tricolor

«I had two and a half years to 70% of the young people who are in the gold Cupwith a good result in olympics. The training sessions have to be different. I hope I can make that impact starting Sunday against Honduras», finished.