The National Soccer Team of Mexico will be measured tomorrow Thursday at its similar Surinamin actions of the third day of the Concacaf Nations League. The duel will correspond to Group A.

Many might think that the history of confrontations between these teams is very extensive as they are two countries that belong to the area of concacafhowever, this is not correct.

Mexico He has only faced the national team on two occasions Surinamone in the World Cup qualifying round and another on the first day of this edition of the Nations League.

The first confrontation in history between these teams took place in 1977, in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Argentina 1978, a duel that ended with a win in favor of Mexico by score of 8-1.

For its part, the second confrontation took place just last year, to be precise on June 11, 2022, when they met in Torreon, Coahuilashocked by the Nations League (matchday 1), which ended with a 3-0 win for Mexico with the goals of Israel Reyes, Henry Martin and erik sanchez.