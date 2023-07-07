Prior to the game of Mexican team in view of Costa Rica in the 4th final of the gold CupGuillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper and captain of the Mexican team has given something to talk about by revealing that he does not plan to give up continuing to be the starting goalkeeper for Mexico because he has the conditions to stay and that the only way to leave depends on the young people.

Guillermo Ochoa Questioned and criticized by the fans for his “monopoly” in the goal of the Mexican National Team, he has made it clear that he wants to reach his sixth World Cup, make history with Mexico and in soccer. For this reason, he will not resign from his position and revealed that the only way he would no longer be the owner would be until a young man came to remove him.

“It is the young people who have to go knocking on the door, yesIt is the young who have to show the desire to keep my place“said the 3-time starter with the Mexican National Team in a World Cup for Azteca Deportes. “It was my turn to come and earn my place, nobody gave it to me, so as long as I feel good and the coaches have confidence in me, I will continue to contribute based on my performance,” he said.

The Salernitana goalkeeper will live a new season in Italy, he came to the Salerno team with the slogan of being the substitute, but his great performances made him keep the starting position. He also pointed out that his age has nothing to do with it and that as long as he can play he will be available to the coach.

Paco Memo is the owner of the process at World Cup 2026in the Nations League tournaments he was the one who took the field and was left out, now he has the opportunity to win a new title with the team in the Gold Cup, for now the coach does not consider it necessary to change the element in the goal but as the years go by months it will be seen if he changes his decision or not.